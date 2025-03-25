Airbus advances key technologies for next-generation single-aisle aircraft

At the 2025 Airbus Summit, Airbus outlined its roadmap for a next-generation single-aisle aircraft, targeting a 20-30% increase in fuel efficiency and the ability to operate on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The aircraft, expected to enter service in the late 2030s, will incorporate cutting-edge technologies such as open-fan engine designs, foldable wings for improved aerodynamics, hybrid-electric propulsion, and lightweight materials.

Airbus also unveiled new design concepts showcasing different configurations under study. The company emphasised its commitment to decarbonising aviation and finalising key decisions on engine type, wing design, and other innovations once they reach maturity.

Executives highlighted the A321XLR as today’s most advanced single-aisle aircraft while reaffirming Airbus’ ambition to pioneer the future of flight with even more efficient and sustainable designs. The developments were discussed at the Airbus Summit, where industry leaders gathered to explore the future of aviation.