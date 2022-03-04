The first Belgian soldiers, part of NATO’s rapid intervention force, leave for Romania onboard an Airbus A400M

On March 4, an Airbus A400M departed from Melsbroek military airport bound for Romania. Onboard was the vanguard of Belgian soldiers who are part of NATO’s rapid intervention force (NRF).

The first soldiers of several different units left Melsbroek today for Romania. The majority of the 1/3 Lancers Battalion but also some soldiers from logistics, the medical component and communications. They will prepare everything on the spot for the arrival of the bulk of the Belgian detachment which will leave in the next few days.

The company commander, who is leaving for Romania, says: “When the invasion became a fact, I knew somewhere that the NRF was going to be activated and that I could expect a phone call. This is what we are trained for. We are excited because it is an exceptional situation but at the same time, it is not easy to have to leave so suddenly.”

For some of them, this is their first mission abroad. “I’m a little nervous, because you don’t know what you’re going to experience. But on the other hand, I am delighted to be part of it,” says a young soldier from 1/3 Lancers. A colleague adds: “The hardest part is saying goodbye to family and friends in such a short time but we knew it could happen and we are ready.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Didier Plas, Corps Commander of 1/3L, also came to support his departing staff and had words of encouragement for each of them. “I am convinced that they will do very well. They are ready and I am very proud of them.”

In Romania, the Belgian detachment will work in close collaboration with the French soldiers of the 27th Battalion of Alpine Hunters, in order to jointly ensure the collective security of the NATO allies.

Source: BelDefNews (Nathalie Mylle)

