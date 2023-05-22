Belgian Defence acquires flight simulator for Airbus A400M

The Belgian Ministry of Defence has officially unveiled the first Airbus A400M flight simulator in Belgium, making it the ninth of its kind worldwide. The simulator, located in Melsbroek, provides a realistic training experience for Defence pilots, allowing them to simulate various scenarios with high accuracy.

Previously, pilots had to travel to Spain or England for simulator training, which incurred significant costs. The new simulator enables cost savings and enhances sustainability by reducing the need for training hours with the actual aircraft.

The Belgian A400M aircraft have recently been involved in humanitarian missions, highlighting the importance of having a dedicated training facility. The simulator, valued at €93 million and partially funded by Luxembourg, is part of the new BeLux National Training Centre.

Aviation24.be was present at the ceremony and will publish a detailed report later.