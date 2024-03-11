Airbus ships EUTELSAT 36D satellite to launch site via BelugaST aircraft

Airbus has successfully transported the EUTELSAT 36D geostationary telecommunications satellite from Toulouse, France, to Sanford, Florida, USA, using the Airbus BelugaST (A300-600ST) aircraft. The satellite, based on the Eurostar Neo platform, is the 22nd satellite built by Airbus for EUTELSAT and is set to be launched into orbit later this month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 from the Kennedy Space Center.

EUTELSAT 36D is designed to provide TV broadcasting and government services over Africa, Europe, and eastern countries, boasting a planned lifetime of over 15 years. With the transition to the larger BelugaXL, the BelugaST fleet is now fully available for global outsized freight transport services.

Philippe Pham, Head of Telecommunications & Navigation Systems at Airbus, highlighted the significance of the longstanding partnership with Eutelsat and the satellite’s role in extending capacity over Africa and Eurasia. The satellite, the fourth Eurostar Neo in orbit, combines increased payload capacity, efficient power and thermal control systems, reduced production time, and optimised costs as part of a fully digitalised production process.

Equipped with 70 physical Ku-band transponders and Airbus’ Electric Orbit Raising (EOR) capability, EUTELSAT 36D reinforces Airbus’ position as a leader in electric propulsion. The Eurostar Neo family is developed in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), and the UK Space Agency (UKSA). This marks the third occasion the Beluga aircraft has delivered an Airbus geostationary satellite to the Kennedy Space Center, showcasing Airbus’ autonomous European solution and pan-Airbus synergies.