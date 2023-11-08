Airbus’ 9-month results reflect strong demand and recovery in wide-body market

Airbus reported its financial results for the first nine months of 2023. Highlights include:

488 commercial aircraft delivered during this period.

Revenues of €42.6 billion.

EBIT Adjusted of €3.6 billion.

EBIT (reported) of €2.7 billion.

EPS (reported) of €2.96.

Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing of €1.0 billion.

Notable orders and deliveries across various aircraft programmes.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totaling 1,280 with a net of 1,241.

Order backlog of 7,992 commercial aircraft.

Airbus continues to maintain its guidance for the full year.

The financial results reflect higher commercial aircraft deliveries, strong demand, and a continuing recovery in the widebody market. Airbus is making progress on its operational plan while facing complex global challenges. The company remains committed to its goals in the aviation industry and continues to invest in research and development to support its future growth.