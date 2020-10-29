Airbus adapts business to coronavirus pandemic environment

This morning, Airbus reported consolidated financial results for the 9 months ended 30 September. Net commercial aircraft orders totalled 300 (9m 2019: 127 aircraft) with the order backlog comprising 7,441 commercial aircraft as of 30 September.

A total of 341 commercial aircraft were delivered (9m 2019: 571 aircraft), comprising 18 Airbus A220s, 282 A320 Family, 9 A330s and 32 A350s. During the third quarter of 2020, a total of 145 commercial aircraft were delivered, including 57 deliveries in September.

Consolidated revenues decreased to €30.2 billion (9m 2019: €46.2 billion), driven by difficult market environment. Airbus Helicopters booked 143 net orders (9m 2019: 173 units), including 8 H160 & 1 H215 during Q3. Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake increased to € 8.2 billion.

“After nine months of 2020 we now see the progress made on adapting our business to the new COVID-19 market environment. Despite the slower air travel recovery than anticipated, we converged commercial aircraft production and deliveries in the third quarter and we stopped cash consumption in line with our ambition,” said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury. “Furthermore, the restructuring provision booked shows our discussions with social partners and stakeholders have advanced well. Our ability to stabilise the cash flow in the quarter gives us confidence to issue a free cash flow guidance for the fourth quarter.”

