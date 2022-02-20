Treat yourself to a piece of history: Be the first to own part of the Airbus A380 an aeronautical icon

Be the first to own part of the A380, an aeronautical icon and the first new aircraft of the 21st century

On 27 April 2005, the A380 lifted off from Toulouse-Blagnac airport for its inaugural flight. This global event, remembered by millions, marked the beginning of a remarkable love affair between this exceptional aircraft and people all over the world.

To nurture this passion, Airbus has decided to organise an auction of A380 parts from 23 to 25 June 2022. This will give enthusiasts the opportunity to buy a real piece of history with parts selected for their technological and often aesthetic interest.

What will be available to buy?

Lamps, bars, stairs, handrails, trolleys, seats, and even the cockpit escape rope: nearly 500 items, the vast majority of which are from the cabin of this iconic aircraft, will be offered for sale during this event, which will be held both in-person and remotely, managed by the auctioneer Marc Labarbe.

Most of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Airbus Foundation to help fund its humanitarian initiatives. Some of those proceeds will also be donated to the AIRitage association, which works to protect aviation heritage.

Almost all the parts headed for auction come from the A380 MSN13. This aircraft, which entered service on 23 October 2008, carried up to 489 passengers in a three-class configuration. Other parts, such as the business class seats, have been taken from different A380 aircraft.

The A380 lives on

The MSN13 was decommissioned in 2021 by Tarmac Aerosave, a world leader in sustainable end-of-life aircraft management, with advanced dismantling and recycling techniques that allow a recovery rate of over 90%.

This auction, and the delivery of the MSN272, the last aircraft ever produced, to Emirates in December 2021, do not mark the end of operations for the A380. The Airbus Superjumbo will continue to operate for decades on multiple routes around the world, to the delight of passengers who continue to enjoy the A380 experience.

This auction, however, is a tribute to this aircraft. It is this programme that has enabled Airbus to become, what it is today, an integrated company, offering a full range of efficient aircraft; a pioneering global leader in sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world.

Stay tuned, more information coming soon about the A380 auction.