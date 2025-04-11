Spain’s first Airbus A330 MRTT enters service with Air and Space Force

On April 11, 2025, the Spanish Air and Space Force officially welcomed its first Airbus A330 MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) into service with the 45th Wing. The aircraft, converted at Airbus’s Getafe facility, will operate from Torrejón de Ardoz Air Base near Madrid.

This is the first of three A330 MRTTs ordered by Spain in 2021, enhancing the country’s aerial refuelling, transport, and medical evacuation capabilities. Equipped with advanced hose-and-basket refuelling systems, the aircraft boasts a range of 16,000 km and can carry up to 300 troops or 45 tonnes of cargo.

Airbus praised the delivery as a key milestone in strengthening Spain’s interoperability and strategic autonomy. The remaining two A330 MRTTs are currently undergoing conversion.