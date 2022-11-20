Airbus Beluga XL ends up in soft ground after landing Albert Picardie airport, France

Bart Noëth
On 18 November, an Airbus A330-743L “Beluga XL” (registered F-GXLN) operated a cargo flight between Saint Nazaire and Albert Picardie, France. Just after landing at Albert Picardie Airport, the aircraft missed a U-turn at the end of the runway and ended up in soft ground. 

At very low speed and without injured,” an Airbus spokesperson confirmed. Meanwhile, an operation to recover the aircraft was started.

Everything will be done to ensure that the impact on the production activities at Airbus is mitigated,” the spokesperson continued.

The “Beluga XL” was transporting tools and transport supports from Saint Nazaire to the aeronautics factory of Méaulte.

