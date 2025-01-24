Airbus shuts down its Beluga airline after three years of operations

Airbus has announced the closure of its Beluga Transport operation, which began in January 2022 to serve the outsize air cargo market. The airline utilised the A300-600ST Beluga fleet, previously employed for Airbus’s internal logistics, to transport large items such as satellites, engines, and helicopters.

Operations with the A300-600ST fleet are suspended immediately. Airbus has started the closure process but has not provided a completion date. Supporting employees during this transition is a stated priority.

Airbus has not disclosed specific reasons for the closure but confirmed the decision through internal and media sources. This marks the end of Airbus’s attempt to repurpose its BelugaST fleet for third-party logistics just three years after its inception.

Background

Airbus launched Beluga Transport after replacing the A300-600ST with the larger A330-700L BelugaXL for internal logistics.

The operation sought to fill a gap in the outsize cargo market, partly due to the reduced availability of Antonov An-124 aircraft.

The airline employed 60 personnel and had plans for further pilot training.