Lessor Avolon cancels order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and 4 A330neos

Lessor Avolon announced the cancellation of an order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX planes that were due to be delivered by 2023.

Avolon, the world’s third-biggest lessor of commercial jets, said it was adjusting its order book to the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But it remained committed to the MAX aircraft.

They have also cancelled commitments for 4 Airbus A330neo aircraft and deferred delivery dates for an additional 25 narrowbody aircraft to 2024 and beyond. Boeing said Avolon now has orders for 55 MAX jets.

While it is difficult to predict the extent of the impact from COVID-19, IATA has reported a sharp drop in air traffic in the first quarter and now estimate a US$252bn year on year loss in passenger revenue worldwide for 2020.

