EASA certifies Airbus A330-800 for “beyond 180 minutes” ETOPS

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved the A330-800 for ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Operations) “beyond 180 minutes” diversion time. This achievement means that operators of this A330neo variant will benefit from the most efficient, reliable and direct long-range routings. In particular it will maximise the A330-800’s exceptional transpacific range capability of up to 8,150nm.

The latest approval for the -800, which includes ETOPS 180 minutes capability in the aircraft’s basic specification, also includes the option for “ETOPS 285 minutes”. This extends the potential air diversion distance to around 2,000nm. The US FAA’s respective ETOPS certification for the A330-800 is expected soon. The similar ETOPS approval for the larger A330-900 took place in January 2019.

The A330-800, which in February 2020 received its joint Type Certification from EASA and the FAA, like the larger A330-900 model incorporates highly efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, a new 3D-optimised wing with greater span and lighter composite materials, plus new wingtip Sharklets.