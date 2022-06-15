Airbus A321XLR departs Hamburg Finkenwerder for very first test flight

This morning at 11:05 (UTC +2), the Airbus A321XLR departed Hamburg Finkenwerder airport in Germany for her first of many test flights. With its range of 8,700 km and 200 passenger capacity, the A321XLR could revolutionize the point-to-point long-haul traffic.

In the first six months since the European manufacturer officially launched its A321XLR, this Xtra-long-range version of the A320neo Family’s longest-fuselage aircraft logged more than 450 orders and commitments from 22 operators and two lessors around the world.

The A321XLR is a further step in the evolution of the Airbus’ single-aisle family and has been designed to maximise overall commonality with the rest of the Family. While at the same time introducing minimal changes needed to give the aircraft an Xtra Long Range, increased revenue payload, and the best travel experience as a result of the Airspace cabin.

This aircraft will provide airlines with a range of up to 4,700nm (8,700km) and a 30% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared with previous-generation aircraft.

