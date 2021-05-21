Airbus starts the structural assembly of its 1st A321XLR

In the coming weeks, the teams will finalise the integration of the RCT module into section 17, with the structural assembly of the second flight test aircraft. The equipment assembly phase of the first aircraft is planned for the autumn, followed by a dedicated period for flight test equipment installation.

The A321XLR is a further step in the evolution of the Airbus’ single-aisle family and has been designed to maximise overall commonality with the rest of the Family. While at the same time introducing minimal changes needed to give the aircraft an Xtra Long Range, increased revenue payload, and the best travel experience as a result of the Airspace cabin.

This aircraft will provide airlines with a range of up to 4,700nm and a 30% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared with previous-generation aircraft.

The entry into service is planned for 2023.