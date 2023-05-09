Airbus celebrates 100th US-produced Airbus A320 Family aircraft for Delta Air Lines

Airbus celebrated the production of Delta Air Lines’ 100th U.S.-made Airbus A320 Family aircraft at its facility in Mobile, Alabama. Executives from Airbus and Delta, along with government officials and representatives from the facility’s employees, attended the event.

The milestone comes almost seven years after Delta’s first delivery from the Mobile facility. Since then, more than 375 aircraft have been delivered to 12 U.S.-based customers and operators.

Delta praised Airbus for its commitment to providing modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly aircraft. Delta currently operates a fleet consisting of A220, A320, A330, and A350 aircraft and has another 212 aircraft on order.

The celebration marked the growth of Airbus’ production in Mobile and its contribution to the local economy, providing quality jobs and bolstering the regional economy.

Airbus began producing A320 family aircraft in Mobile in 2015 and expanded its operations to include A220 aircraft in 2017. The company currently employs over 1,900 people in its production and engineering facilities in Mobile.