Airbus to reduce range of A321XLR for certification purposes

Airbus is facing a range shortfall in its upcoming A321XLR passenger jet due to design changes required to meet certification standards set by European regulators, industry sources told Reuters.

The A321XLR, launched in 2019 to compete with Boeing’s plans for a new mid-market jet, is designed to have a 15% greater range than Airbus’s current A321LR model. The design includes a novel rear central fuel tank to maximise fuel capacity. However, regulators raised concerns about the risk of fire and evacuation procedures in case of an accident, leading to necessary modifications.

The modifications, including a special protective liner for the fuel tank and other reinforcements, have increased the weight of the aircraft by 700 to 800 kilogrammes, much more than the initial estimates of 200-300 kilogrammes. As a result, the range of the A321XLR is expected to be reduced by around 200 nautical miles (370 kilometres), potentially impacting airlines’ plans for long-haul routes. To address the range gap, Airbus has reportedly offered some customers deals on its larger A330neo aircraft.

Despite the range reduction, Airbus remains confident in the A321XLR’s capabilities and aims to achieve certification by the end of the year, with deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter of 2024.