Airbus A321XLR receives EASA Type Certification

The Airbus A321XLR, equipped with CFM LEAP-1A engines, has received Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), paving the way for its entry into service by the end of summer 2024.

The Type Certificate was handed over by Florian Guillermet, EASA Executive Director, to Isabelle Bloy, A321XLR Chief Engineer.

Certification for the Pratt & Whitney engine version is expected later in 2024.

The A321XLR introduces new market value, enabling airlines to launch direct routes and expand their operations. It offers the efficiency of commonality within the A320/A321 product range and a versatile cabin that enhances service possibilities.

The A321XLR offers flexibility for airlines, allowing them to add capacity, open new routes, or maintain operations on variable-demand routes. It burns 30% less fuel per seat compared to previous-generation aircraft and has roughly half the trip cost of modern widebodies.

The new Airspace cabin ensures long-haul comfort across all classes.

The first A321XLR completed its maiden flight in June 2022, followed by an extensive test program involving three test aircraft.

Over 500 Airbus A321XLRs have been ordered to date.

Christian Scherer, CEO of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, emphasised the A321XLR’s role in expanding airline capabilities and providing efficient, versatile service options, and highlighted the achievement of certification as a key milestone, with preparations underway for the aircraft’s first commercial missions worldwide.

The A321XLR’s certification marks a significant milestone, with Airbus set to support customers in integrating this advanced aircraft into their fleets, promising enhanced operational efficiency and passenger comfort.