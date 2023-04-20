Airbus A320neo Family CAMO approval awarded to Acumen Aviation

Acumen Aviation, a leading Aircraft Asset Management Company, is delighted to announce that its CAMO business has successfully been awarded Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) Airbus A320neo family (A319/320/321) CAMO approval, including LEAP–1A and PW1100G engines.



This latest addition of Airbus A320neo CAMO approval (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation) is a direct response to customer demand and further bolsters Acumen’s already comprehensive CAMO suite. Acumen also currently holds approvals for ATR 42/72 Series; Airbus 320 Family; Airbus A330–200/300 Series; Boeing 737 Classic and NG Series.



Head of CAMO, Mr Ken Fitzgerald said: “Acumen Aviation CAMO, as one of a number of recent initiatives, has successfully added the A320neo family to its scope of approvals. Acumen continues to make good on its commitment to provide comprehensive asset type coverage, giving our clients the variety of options necessary to effectively support both their current and future business needs. We continue to strive to meet the needs of our customers and will always look for further opportunities to support them.”

Dublin – 20 – 04 – 2023

What is a CAMO?

CAMO is the abbreviation of the Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation. This is either a self-sustaining company or a part of a larger aviation company like an airline holding an Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

The CAMO is defined and required by several European civil aviation requirements. Other regulatory frameworks outside Europe do know the CAMO as well. One example is Australia (CASR Part 42).

The continuing airworthiness is managed by the CAMO which means that several tasks mandated by the aviation regulations are fulfilled by the CAMO.