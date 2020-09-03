Satair takes the lead on material management services for Airbus A220

Satair, an Airbus services company, has taken the lead on global material support and services for A220 operators, working in close coordination with the A220 programme team in Airbus Canada Limited Partnership. Since July, Airbus Canada has officially transferred the overall A220 material management services offer to Satair, as part of the integration of the programme into Airbus.

The transfer represents a key milestone for Airbus and a significant step in the overall integration of the A220 programme. “All A220 customers will now benefit from the same level of service and global network offered by Satair on all other Airbus platforms”, said Rob Dewar, Senior Vice President, A220 Customer Services, Customer Satisfaction and Product Policy. “This will be a significant contributor to improving the overall satisfaction of our growing A220 customer base worldwide.”

“Satair’s footprint of service centres and warehouses will contribute to a greater scope of spare parts available for all A220 operators. Customers can look forward to leveraging Satair’s global presence”, said Bart Reijnen, CEO of Satair. “We are very proud to be supporting the A220 aircraft with our strong Satair organisation.”

The official A220 material management services have smoothly been transitioned to Satair over the summer. Overall, Satair will now be in charge of a wide range of value-adding activities including: Planning & inventory; purchasing; quality inspection; certification; warehousing & distribution; customer order handling; 24/7 AOG handling; initial provisioning and tool lease. Over time, Satair will also develop the areas of parts lease, repair and exchange for the A220. The customer order handling of the A220 programme is solely managed in the Satair | OEM parts and services channel with its global group of Satair companies.

The A220 programme headquarters are located in Mirabel, Canada together with main customer services functions, such as engineering expertise and 24/7/365 Customer Response Center.

Benefitting from the latest technologies, the A220 is the quietest, cleanest and most eco-friendly aircraft in its category. Featuring a 50% reduced noise footprint compared with previous generation aircraft, 25% lower fuel burn per seat and 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards, the A220 is a great aircraft for neighbourhood airports.

More than 100 A220s are in the fleets of seven operators flying on routes in Asia, America, Europe and Africa, proving the great versatility of Airbus’ latest family member. Satair in close interaction with Airbus Canada is committed to the success of the A220 and will secure the required support for the growing A220 fleet worldwide.

The A220’s order book comprises 642 A220 aircraft on firm order as of end of July 2020.

Copenhagen, Denmark – 03 September 2020