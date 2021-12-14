Newly launched Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty completes first flight

The ACJ TwoTwenty launched just over a year ago, completed its first flight from the Mirabel airport on 14 December 2021. The production test flight was performed by Christophe Marchand and Adam Mason as Test Pilots and supported by Romuald Scheling as Flight Test Engineer.

The aircraft will be delivered to Comlux in the coming weeks and then outfitted with a VVIP cabin by COMLUX in Indianapolis, USA after the delivery. Comlux has been selected as an exclusive outfitting partner for the first 15 ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new value proposition to business aviation buyers. The innovative solution combines an intercontinental range enabling the aircraft to fly up to 5,650 nm/10,500 km (over 12 flight hours), unmatched personal space providing comfort for each passenger with 73m2/785 ft2 of floor space.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas, of around 12m² each and is at a price point of a ULR bizjet. Equipped with a signature flexible cabin catalogue, this fully completed aircraft is ideal for private and business jet users.

Some 200 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica.