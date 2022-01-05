First-ever Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty delivered to Comlux

The first ACJ TwoTwenty, launched just over a year ago, was successfully delivered to Comlux from the Airbus A220 Final Assembly Line in Mirabel, Canada. The all-new business jet will be joining Comlux’s facilities in Indianapolis, USA, for the VVIP cabin completion in the coming days. This first aircraft is expected to enter service with its owner, FIVE, in early 2023.

The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new and unique value proposition to business aviation buyers. This game-changer combines an intercontinental range enabling the aircraft to fly over 12 flight hours, unmatched personal space providing comfort for each passenger with 73m2 of floor space. The ACJ TwoTwenty is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas, of around 12m2 each and is at a price point of a ULR bizjet. Equipped with a signature flexible cabin catalogue, this fully completed aircraft is ideal for private and business jet users.

Comlux has been selected as an exclusive outfitting partner for the first 15 ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft.

More than 210 Airbus corporate jets are in service worldwide, flying on every continent, including Antarctica, and more than 1,800 private and business aviation Airbus helicopters are in service worldwide.

Mirabel, 5 January 2022