Airbus Corporate Jets and contemporary artist Cyril Kongo partner to offer a special ACJ TwoTwenty cabin edition

Cyril Kongo has a strong pioneering spirit that perfectly complements the ACJ’s team’s innovative mindset, turning the extra-large biz-jet into a flying contemporary art gallery, thus, offering a never-done-before novel ambience.

The entire signature cabin has been envisioned by the ACJ design team to deliver comfort, connectivity and functionality in one space while Cyril Kongo’s touch brings the cabin design to the next level of emotion.

Notably, the main lounge, which will be partly hand-painted by Cyril Kongo, combines carefully chosen branded textures and fabrics, crafted to kindle the sumptuous comfort, space and luxury of your own private art gallery.

The special cabin edition has been proudly curated to allow passengers to properly rest or enjoy fine dining with valued friends and family, while admiring all the colours that life has to offer. Cyril Kongo and the ACJ design team took full advantage of the ACJ TwoTwenty’s large fuselage which is at least two times wider than other business jets, allowing for a spaciously crafted table greeting, potentially serving up to eight guests. Comllux will be the exclusive completion partner for the first 15 aircraft.

The ACJ TwoTwenty will offer unrivalled personal space with 73m2/785 ft2 of floor space and will be the only business jet to offer six large VIP living areas for up to 19 passengers. The ACJ TwoTwenty will have an intercontinental range, capable of flying up to 5,650nm / 10,500km (over 12 hours flight time) and is priced just below the Ultra Long Range (ULR) business jet aircraft.

The ACJ TwoTwenty benefits from the ACJ DNA: ultimate comfort, intercontinental range, unbeatable economics and pioneering technology.

The ACJ TwoTwenty was launched in late 2020 and has already won orders for six aircraft. Comlux will be the first to take delivery of the ACJ TwoTwenty this winter and the first aircraft will enter into service early 2023.