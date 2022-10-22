Belgian aeronautical firm Sabca selected by Airbus to make high-tech actuator for A350 spoiler

Belgian aerospace group Sabca has been selected by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for the design, development, and manufacture of the new electromechanical actuator (EMA) for spoiler number 5 – a moving part mounted on top of the wings – of the A350 aircraft, the latest addition to the Airbus range.

This part will enter service in 2025 on the different versions of the A350, offering weight savings to this long-haul jet, said Sabca.

The new electromechanical actuator will also be easily interchangeable with the hydraulic version of the actuator currently mounted on the spoiler 5 – a part of the upper surface which is subject to permanent stresses in flight – of the A350s.

“With this award, we have taken an important step in our development strategy by leveraging our innovative space electromechanical actuation technology for the benefit of the aeronautical industry,” said group chief executive Thibauld Jongen, quoted in a statement. “This is a major and historic step” for the company, Mr. Jongen told the Belga press agency, stressing that it will be the first time that Sabca will supply actuators to Airbus.