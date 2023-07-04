Sabena technics to provide base maintenance at Bordeaux for Virgin Atlantic A330neo aircraft

Sabena technics, a leading independent European MRO provider, has recently concluded a maintenance agreement with Virgin Atlantic airline.

Under the agreement, Sabena technics will be providing aircraft base maintenance services at the Bordeaux facility for the Airbus A330-900 model aircraft for more than five years, with the first aircraft expected to land in BOD airport in 2024.

“We are delighted that the globally RECOGNISED Virgin Atlantic airline have chosen Sabena technics as their base maintenance provider, securing their slot positions for many years in advance. Virgin Atlantic has very high requirements for suppliers and services, the fact that Sabena technics has been awarded with this contract reinforces our position as the expert on next-gen aircraft at our site in Bordeaux. It is also important to highlight that Virgin Atlantic, a UK-based carrier, will be BENEFITING from the proximity between London and Bordeaux not only for logistics purposes, but as well globally contributing to low-carbon footprint during positional flights”,

said Philippe Rochet, CEO of Sabena technics.

“Virgin Atlantic are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Sabena technics. Their location, experience and capability on this fleet type was a differentiator for us. We very much look forward to the first event in 2024. The A330neo offers some of the best Customer experiences in the skies and are designed to be 11% more fuel and carbon efficient than the A330-300 they’re replacing delivering a 50% reduction in Airport noise contour. They will form a significant part of our fleet, reaffirming our commitment to flying the cleanest, greenest fleet in the sky,”

said Alain Cain, Outsourced Base Maintenance Manager of Virgin Atlantic.