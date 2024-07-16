Sabena technics secures 12-year contract with Airbus Defence and Space for French Air Force MRTT Phénix maintenance

Sabena technics has signed a 12-year contract with Airbus Defense and Space to provide maintenance services for the French Air Force’s fleet of MRTT Phénix aircraft. Operating as a subcontractor, Sabena technics will be based at the Istres air base, ensuring proximity to operational staff and maximising fleet availability for the French Air Force and the Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique.

Initially operating from its Nîmes facility, Sabena technics will relocate to the Mercure hangar at the Jean Sarrail Aeronautical Centre in Istres. Their responsibilities will include:

every 6 and 12 years, and additional lower-level visits as needed. Unscheduled maintenance and modification work at short notice.

Additionally, Sabena technics will support the MRTT at the Aeronautical Technical Support Squadron (Escadron de Soutien Technique Aéronautique MRTT) at Istres Air Force Base 125 with:

for Air Force and Space Force mechanics, available 24/7. Tire exchange and battery charging services .

Sabena technics will also be capable of performing on-demand repairs globally.

Philippe Rochet, Chairman of the Sabena technics group, expressed pride in the partnership, highlighting Sabena technics’ extensive experience with French Government tanker aircraft and their commitment to flight safety and operational performance, aiming to meet the high expectations of both Airbus Defence and Space and the French Air Force.