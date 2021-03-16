Sabena technics expands its partnership with Honeywell

Honeywell & Sabena technics strengthen their cooperation by extending the duration and scope of their component repair agreement on ATR 42 and 72 platforms. Thus making Sabena technics the sole licensee on this platform till end of December 2030.

As a licensed Honeywell Authorized Service Centre and Global Channel Partner, Sabena technics has already been providing repair and upgrades for a lot of Honeywell’s component on ATR 42 and 72 twin-engine turboprops from its locations in Europe and Asia. With capabilities that included component such as ED800, AHRU, ADC, Tic Valve as well as Air Cycle Machine, for which Sabena technics is the only OEM-approved repair station for upgrade solutions.

According to the extended agreement, the European MRO provider will not only carry out repair & overhaul services but also handle purchasing & inventory on a large amount of stock in order to sustain its capabilities on a long-term basis. Moreover, in the following months, additional internal repair and overhaul capabilities will increasingly be added to Sabena technics’ workload with a goal to reach full scope on all Honeywell’s products fitted on ATR 42/72. Sabena technics will also provide standard exchange unit to Honeywell and its customers.

We are proud to have reached this new milestone in our relationship with Honeywell. It confirms their trust in the efficiency and reliability of our services. We are dedicated to providing the best solutions for Honeywell’s customers by being a one-stop shop for ATR operators, and bringing them added-value customized solutions at the highest standard of quality and at the most accurate costs.

says Philippe Delisle, COO of Sabena technics.

Sabena technics will serve customers worldwide 24/7 from its state-of-the-art facilities in France (Bordeaux and Dinard) as well as from Singapore through its joint-venture with Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance: Singapore Component Solutions.