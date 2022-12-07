Sabena technics announces the acquisition of Héli-Union and becomes a European leader in military helicopter maintenance

Sabena technics, supported by its shareholders Sagard, BPI France and Towerbrook, completes the full acquisition of the Héli-Union Group and strengthens its position as a key player in the military helicopter maintenance sector.

The acquisition of Héli-Union is fully in line with the Group’s strategy to build a leading European player in the market for the supply and maintenance of helicopters. This strategy initiated 10 years ago through organic growth then accelerated in 2020 – thanks to the acquisition of Aeromecanic in Marseille-Marignane – is now taking on a greater scope with the creation of a helicopter division, which will represent a third of the Group’s turnover.

With its 350 employees, Héli-union is a French Group with long-standing expertise originally known as a worldwide helicopter operator. It has since also become a major player in the maintenance of rotary wings, carrying out numerous operations, particularly for the French State.

Thanks to the consolidation with the activities of Sabena technics, half of the French military helicopter fleet will now benefit from the services provided by the Group. A strong reference, on which Sabena technics wishes to rely on for its export development.

“The acquisition of Heli-Union represents a major strategic step for Sabena technics. We are now able to provide a rotary wing offer similar to our fixed wing offer for military aircraft. Doing so, we are strengthening our position as an independent European MRO provider of efficient and robust solutions in line with the growing expectations of our customers. Our two Groups share a similar culture and human values. We are fully confident in our ability to achieve a perfect integration and are convinced that this merger will create value”.

said Philippe Rochet, CEO of Sabena technics.

Through this acquisition, Sabena technics also strengthens its training capacities, especially for pilots, as well as its international presence through locations in six new countries.

For the sake of business continuity, Patrick Molis will join the board of directors of Sabena technics while Jonathan Cosson will take over the general management of Héli-Union, with the aim of expanding their scope by integrating the helicopter activities of Sabena technics.