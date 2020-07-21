Sabena technics and ASL Airlines extend their ATR support agreement

ASL Airlines Ireland Ltd has extended its strong partnership with the European MRO for the support of their fleet of four ATR 42-300F and twelve ATR 72-200F.

Within the scope of this contract, Sabena technics will provide the airline with a large range of solutions including full PBH support, pool access as well as repair and overhaul of rotatable components.

Sabena technics will be servicing ASL’s fleet of ATRs from its Dinard site, which benefits from a recognised expertise in regional aircraft types.

“We are proud to count ASL Airlines as one of our most important European cargo operators for the past 15 years and this agreement demonstrates their confidence in the quality and efficiency of our solutions. It is a true mark of trust, especially in these challenging times. With our customised PBH programme, we are able to keep component supply, repair & overhaul costs optimised while maintaining high reliability, fleet performance and timely AOG support”

said Philippe Delisle, Chief Operating Officer of Sabena technics.

“ASL Airlines Ireland Ltd are pleased to join forces with Sabena technics for Rotatable Component Support on our fleet of ATR Aircraft. We look forward to working together to ensure that our customers continue to benefit from ASL’s industry leading levels of operational reliability, safety and customer’s satisfaction”

said Cormac Martin, Logistic Manager of ASL Airlines Ireland Ltd.

Sabena technics currently have over 220 aircraft under PBH support.