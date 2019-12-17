Sabena technics opens its new painting facility dedicated to long-range aircraft

Building this facility is part of the Sabena technics Group’s strategy to develop its painting division in Toulouse and effectively support major aerospace customers such as Airbus by providing them with solutions to efficiently support their A350 production. This paint-shop is the fourth of the Toulouse site.

It is to meet the needs of the manufacturer that Sabena technics has invested more than 20 million euros in this new 7500 m² facility equipped with a ventilation system with a capacity of 500,000 m3/h and an optimal docking for long-range aircraft. Also designed to minimize its environmental impact, the room is equipped with a heat recovery system and industrial water treatment.

Recruited and trained since 2018, the painting teams have already started the activity and welcomed their first A350 aircraft in painting. More than 80 recruitments have been made.

“A major new development in our cooperation with the Airbus Group confirms that Sabena technics is much more than an MRO” said Philippe Rochet, President of the Sabena technics Group, during the grand opening.

The Group’s painting division was created in 2015 and will reach a production of around 150 painted aircraft per year starting 2020. Located on the Toulouse-Blagnac airport area, the site employs more than 160 employees and represents over 18,700 m² of installations with 4 hangars exclusively dedicated to painting.