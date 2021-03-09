Dassault Aviation trusts Sabena technics with ATL2 maritime patrol aircraft modernisation

Sabena technics has welcomed the first ATL2 maritime patrol aircraft, as part of the programme designed to modernise the aircraft’s combat system to standard 6.

The contract for the upgraded (standard 6) ATL2 combat system was awarded to Dassault Aviation and Thales (co-contractors) by the defence procurement agency DGA in October 2013. The programme covers a fleet of eighteen aircraft, eleven of which will be modernised by the French SIAé aeronautical maintenance centre. The other seven were entrusted to Dassault Aviation, who chose to rely on the know-how of Sabena technics to support it as a subcontractor on this programme.

Sabena technics’ teams will therefore ensure that the modification is carried out on a few of these aircraft, the first of which has just been welcomed at the MRO’s facility in Dinard (France).

The modernisation program to standard 6 includes:

a new radar: Thales Search Master with active antenna

a new acoustic subsystem from Thales

a new navigation console designed by Dassault Aviation,

new consoles for the tactical display subsystem, developed by the SIAé,

full integration of WESCAM optronics

We are delighted to welcome the ATL2 in our facilities for the first time. Our technicians were qualified last summer by Dassault Aviation at its Istres centre and are now ready to deliver the best quality of service while strictly respecting the deadlines. Following the modification programme of the Falcon 50 of the French Navy, today our cooperation extends to a new type of aircraft, to our greatest satisfaction.

says Philippe Rochet, CEO of Sabena technics.