Wizz Air becomes first customer of AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook solution developed by Lufthansa Technik

Wizz Air becomes the first customer of the Technical Logbook solution of AVIATAR. Through the newly introduced solution, Wizz Air will replace the manual and paper-based process of capturing technical issues during flight/on the ground and implement the seamless digital pilot-to-maintenance collaboration application.

AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook offers prefilled text blocks and automated input masks that capture technical issues of the aircraft during flight and on the ground. It, therefore, replaces time-consuming manual entries into paper books and improves data quality as well as transparency. The new solution works with any hardware device (e.g. tablet, smartphone or desktop computer) and provides pilots with access to aircraft status anywhere and anytime. It also offers back-up processes in case of connectivity issues. Real-time data availability, directly connected with the M&E system (maintenance and engineering system), ensures maintenance on arrival and enables a seamless pilot-to-maintenance collaboration – leading to decreased turnaround times and costs. In addition, the standardized data structure helps airlines to gain insights into trend analytics.

Julia Brix, Head of Technical Services at Wizz Air, said: “Following our goal to become a paperless airline and to further reduce our environmental footprint significantly, we are excited to become the Launch Customer of AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook solution in partnership with Lufthansa Technik. AVIATAR’s Technical Logbook will help Wizz Air to deliver such goals by introducing a full paperless cockpit for our crews and also for maintenance. Due to its full integration with AMOS, meaning also live feed with both MOC (Maintenance Operations Center) and OCC (Operations Control Center), the solution will further enhance Wizz Air’s Technical and Operational Performance.”

“Especially during these difficult times for the aviation industry, it is our goal to help our customers to improve their processes digitally with new solutions on AVIATAR. The modular Technical Logbook application will help our long-standing partner Wizz Air to not only benefit from direct efficiency gains but also enable them access to a completely new pool of real-time operational data. We are proud to jointly work with Wizz Air towards new predictive use cases and health management features leverage this data,” said Philip Mende, Vice President Digital Fleet Solutions at Lufthansa Technik.

Launched in 2017, AVIATAR is the independent platform for digital products and services developed by Lufthansa Technik. The platform offers its users digital products ranging from predictive maintenance to automated fulfilment solutions. AVIATAR combines fleet management solutions, data science and engineering expertise to provide a comprehensive range of integrated digital services and products for airlines, MRO companies, OEMs and lessors that seamlessly integrate with physical fulfilment in TechOps and beyond.