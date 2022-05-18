Very high demand continues for Lufthansa Technik’s Special Aircraft Services

Excellent workload in Completion and Modification in the coming years

Technical support for VIP, government and business aircraft during the crisis a key pillar of the company’s economic recovery

Lufthansa Technik’s Special Aircraft Services unit is experiencing a continuation of the high demand for technical services for VIP, government and business aircraft even as international commercial air traffic recovers. The company has an excellent workload for the next few years, with only a few slots still available.

Michael von Puttkamer, Vice President Special Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik, commented: “Our Special Aircraft Services business was one of the few areas of Lufthansa Technik that was not affected by the massive pandemic-related impact on international aviation in recent years. The extensive technical support provided to VIP, government and business aircraft during the crisis period was a central pillar of the company’s economic recovery over the past twelve months. It is all the more important that the high level of demand continues in the coming years. Our current order situation is one of the best in the company’s history. We have therefore already taken various measures in recent months, such as adding more staff, to adjust our structures and processes so that we can handle all projects to the absolute satisfaction of our customers despite high capacity utilisation.”

The excellent order situation relates not only to completions with their high-quality new cabin installations for aircraft of government and private VIP customers, but also to the corresponding modification and maintenance services. In addition to its core business with this clientele, Lufthansa Technik has long been providing technical services for military customers, such as the German Air Force, but also for the air forces of other Western nations. In both areas, the company sees very good growth opportunities for the next few years, for example in the field of security products, which are currently experiencing increased demand, especially from government customers. Lufthansa Technik has also established a new business unit, Defense Programs, to further strengthen its activities with military customers.

Wieland Timm, Head of Sales VIP & Special Mission Aircraft Services at Lufthansa Technik, added: “In addition to our decades of experience and our well-known high-quality standards, our extremely broad product portfolio is another reason for our customers to entrust themselves to us. No other provider in this particular business segment can offer such a range of services from a single source for both the entire Boeing and the entire Airbus family in the areas of cabin, airframe and engines. This is because we offer not only technical services but also comprehensive engineering and design capabilities, as our latest VIP cabin concept “EXPLORER” clearly demonstrates. Our international network and mobile maintenance services also help us to be as close to the customer as possible.”

Lufthansa Technik has been providing technical services to VIP and government customers for more than 60 years. Among other things, the company has already implemented more than 150 completions and major modifications. Last year, as part of a restructuring, the company reorganized the “Original Equipment and Special Aircraft Services (OES)” segment as one of a total of five major business segments. This segment combines all competencies in the areas of cabin completions and conversions, cabin products and maintenance services. As a result, the broad customer group of VIP and special mission customers with their individual requirements can be optimally served from a single source, from individual production to series production of cabin products designed by Lufthansa Technik, such as in-flight entertainment and cabin management systems, as well as special engineering services.