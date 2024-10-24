PEGASUS aircraft completes first flight, advancing Germany’s Next-Gen airborne surveillance system

HENSOLDT, Lufthansa Technik Defence, and Bombardier Defence celebrated the first successful flight of the PEGASUS aircraft, a modified Bombardier Global 6000, at Bombardier’s Wichita Flight Test Center.

This aircraft is the first of three to integrate HENSOLDT’s Kalætron Integral signals intelligence (SIGINT) system, which will enhance the German armed forces’ airborne surveillance capabilities. Following further testing in Wichita, the aircraft will undergo systems integration and certification at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg facility.

This milestone brings the German Bundeswehr’s PEGASUS programme closer to operational readiness.