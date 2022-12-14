Lufthansa Technik to provide nine years of Total Component Support (TCS®) for Avianca’s Boeing 787 fleet

Lufthansa Technik and the Colombian carrier Avianca have signed a comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS®) contract covering repair and overhaul of components for Avianca’s Boeing 787 fleet. The new contract will provide pool support for up to 16 aircraft in the next nine years solidifying the partnership between the companies that started more than ten years ago.

Álbert Pérez Subiros, Avianca’s Vice President of Maintenance, said: “The agreement we have reached with Lufthansa Technik is in line with our goal of becoming an increasingly competitive airline. Through this contract, we will be able to have on-time availability of 787 components, making our cost scheme more efficient, while guaranteeing quality, reliability and availability of the double-aisle fleet in our long-range network.”

“We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Avianca and continue to build on our relationship for years to come. With enhanced material supply and logistics, our Total Component Support TCS® ensures optimal availability for Avianca’s fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft,” said Georgios Ouzounidis, Vice President Corporate Sales for The Americas at Lufthansa Technik.

With this TCS® agreement, Avianca now benefits from an individual supply concept that enables short and rapid transport paths. Lufthansa Technik already provides Avianca with comprehensive component support with Single Component Maintenance SCM®.