Lufthansa Technik to provide base maintenance for FLYR

Lufthansa Technik AG is to perform extensive base maintenance services for the Norway-based airline FLYR AS on Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737-800 aircraft. Starting in January, Lufthansa Technik Budapest will perform scheduled base checks on the start-up airline’s fleet.

“Lufthansa Technik has supported us with component service and been a reliable partner since the start in 2021,” says Magnus Wannebo, Technical Director at FLYR. “We are very confident that the good support and cooperation will continue as we start our first heavy maintenance checks.”

The first layover has already begun at Lufthansa Technik Budapest. “FLYR is building a state-of-the-art fleet with the Boeing 737-800s and especially the 737 MAX,” says Tanja Pustolla, Sales Manager at Lufthansa Technik. “Our team in Budapest prepared early for the first Boeing 737 MAX base maintenance events and, as a competence centre, is now particularly looking forward to FLYR’s fleet.”

With its entire fleet, FLYR has already been a Total Component Services customer of Lufthansa Technik since the airline was founded in 2021. The now expanded cooperation with the young airline extends Lufthansa Technik’s activities in Northern Europe and the company’s strong market presence in Norway.