Lufthansa Technik supports Smartwings’ Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

Lufthansa Technik and Czech airline Smartwings have signed a five years comprehensive Total Component Support (TCS) contract covering repair and overhaul of components for the airline’s fleet of seven Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Support for the new aircraft has already started.

Luděk Stašek, Technical Director of Smartwings, said: “We are very pleased that Lufthansa Technik supports us in component support for our new 737 MAX fleet. We have worked together with Lufthansa Technik already in the past and are looking forward to further deepening this successful cooperation.”

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Smartwings by supporting its latest generation of aircraft. Lufthansa Technik is currently actively growing its customer base of 737 MAX-operators in order to provide even more synergies to our customers,” commented Ifezue Bertold Mordi, Senior Sales Executive of Lufthansa Technik.

With the Total Component Support TCS agreement, Smartwings benefits from an individual supply concept that enables short and rapid transport paths. The new contract includes component MRO services and pool access as well as component delivery to selected international airports within Europe.

Lufthansa Technik already provides comprehensive engine services for Smartwings’ CFM56-7B powered Boeing 737NG-fleet.

27 October 2021