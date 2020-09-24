Lufthansa Technik Shenzhen and China Aviation Supplies Co. Ltd. agree on component support

New Total Component Maintenance contract signed

China Aviation Supplies Co. Ltd. (CASC) and Lufthansa Technik Shenzhen recently signed a long-term Total Component Maintenance contract in Beijing. The contract extends a comprehensive component maintenance and material support concept by more than 40 Airbus A320 aircraft operated by Qingdao Airlines.

During the signing ceremony, both parties reviewed previous project collaborations on Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 and A320 fleets, and held in-depth discussions on their future cooperation in aviation material support.

CASC, a long-standing partner of Lufthansa Technik, will provide Qingdao with component management; Lufthansa Technik will provide Total Component Maintenance (TCM).

TCM includes comprehensive closed-loop component repair and overhaul service for selected parts or the entire aircraft – with the cost benefits of a per-flight-hour payment. Especially during the current COVID crisis, this component support concept ensures that the fleets of participating airlines remain highly reliable while helping operators avoid cash outlays for material.

This latest addition of the Airbus A320 fleet to the comprehensive cooperation makes both parties the biggest component support provider on a power-by-the-hour basis in mainland China.