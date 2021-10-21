Lufthansa Technik renews base maintenance services contract for easyJet

Lufthansa Technik AG has renewed a substantial base maintenance contract with easyJet for more than 140 aircraft of the airline’s A320 family, which was initially signed back in 2016. This successful cooperation was now extended by another five years. The base maintenance services will be performed at Lufthansa Technik’s facilities in Sofia / Bulgaria and additionally in Malta and Budapest / Hungary as required.

Brendan McConnellogue, easyJet Director of Engineering, noted: “We have used Lufthansa Technik Maintenance across a number of their sites over the years and have always found them to be a reliable partner in support of our A320 family maintenance. The renewal of this contract ensures this working relationship continues and maintains easyJet’s high standards of technical reliability.”

Marcus Motschenbacher, Vice President & CCO Aircraft Maintenance Services of Lufthansa Technik, commented: “We are honoured to extend our partnership with easyJet as one of Europe’s leading airlines. The renewal of this contract proves that maintaining the high quality of service standards over the term is of strategic importance.”

Kai-Stefan Röpke, Vice President Corporate Sales EUMEA of Lufthansa Technik, added: “This is another significant pillar of our continued robust relationship with easyJet. Even in current difficult times, we have been able to jointly manage challenges the Covid crisis has imposed on us and find viable solutions to continue our services for easyJet“.

The extended overhaul services in Sofia under the new agreement have already started in October 2021.