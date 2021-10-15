Lufthansa Technik provides Total Component Support services for Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet

Lufthansa Technik and Japan Airlines have further deepened their trusted partnership by extending a long term agreement on Total Component Support (TCS) services for Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet.

The five-year TCS contract covers multiple components installed on Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet of 53 aircraft. The services to be rendered include maintenance, reliability monitoring, reliability enhancement programs as well as logistic services.

Kojiro Yamashita, Senior Vice President of Procurement at Japan Airlines, said, “We have signed a contract with Lufthansa Technik as a partner that shares and respects the value that JAL provides to customers, safe and stable operation. At the same time, JAL respects for Lufthansa Technik’s commitment to further advanced and high-quality maintenance. JAL is convinced that this contract will keep our strong partnership in future.”

Thomas Boettger, Senior Vice President Corporate Sales Asia Pacific at Lufthansa Technik, added: “We are very proud and honoured to extend our services with comprehensive MRO solutions for Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet based on the past 10-years’ accomplishments. We will work very closely together as partners to ensure the highest safety and reliability ongoingly. And I believe we will overcome and recover from the difficult times now we are facing and further deepen our collaborative relationship in future.”

With the renewed agreement, Japan Airlines and Lufthansa Technik maintain their successful relationship which already includes a variety of MRO services. Amongst others, Lufthansa Technik has been providing TCS services for Japan Airlines’ Boeing 787 fleet since 2011 and Airbus A350 fleet since 2018.