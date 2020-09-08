Lufthansa Technik provides 10 years of Total Component Support (TCS®) for AeroLogic’s Boeing 777F fleet

AeroLogic, the joint freight carrier of DHL Express and Lufthansa Cargo, is now continuing its trustful partnership with Lufthansa Technik through a multi-year agreement covering extensive component services (Total Component Support – TCS®). This new contract governs supply for AeroLogic’s entire fleet of currently 16 Boeing 777F aircraft over a period of ten years.

AeroLogic considers stable, smooth component supply to be the foundation of reliable operations for its customers.

Dr. Georg Fanta, Vice President Aircraft Component Services at Lufthansa Technik, says: “We’re proud to continue our partnership with AeroLogic for a contractual period of a further ten years. Our operational experience enables us to provide optimal support for AeroLogic’s fleet in the fiercely contested air freight market.”

In conjunction with component supply, Lufthansa Technik is also providing AeroLogic with predictors via its digital platform AVIATAR to optimize both component supply and AeroLogic’s operational planning.

With this Total Component Support TCS® agreement, the carrier benefits from an individual supply concept that enables short and rapid transport paths. The services covered by the contract are customized to fulfil the requirements of AeroLogic, which operates two hubs in Leipzig and Frankfurt.