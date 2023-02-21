Lufthansa Technik opens training centre for engine mechanics in Hamburg-Rahlstedt

Following the Corona crisis, the workload in Lufthansa Technik’s engine shops is steadily increasing again and requires a large number of highly qualified engine mechanics. To meet the increasing demand, Lufthansa Technik is now further qualifying people who have already completed a technical or craft apprenticeship and will invest 7.5 million Euros in a training centre in Hamburg-Rahlstedt.

This year alone, 376 new employees will be trained there and will be able to take on independent tasks in the workshops after just four to six months. Over the next five years, more than 1,000 new colleagues – who originally trained for example as carpenters, automotive mechanics or dental technicians – will be qualified to repair the latest engine technologies. In addition to German, the technical aviation training is also conducted in English, so that international applicants can also be brought on board. Sign language interpreters will be available at all times for future colleagues with hearing impairments. Lufthansa Technik has been training people with hearing impairments for over 20 years and has extensive experience in this area.

The training starts with a theory block conducted by Lufthansa Technical Training GmbH. The practical training units include (if required) the acquisition of knowledge in metal processing (including grinding, drilling, and milling), the disassembly/assembly of modules, findings and the basics of engine parts repair. Three CFM56 training engines are available for this purpose. A LEAP, a latest-generation engine, will be added shortly. During this phase, the trainees are supervised by a total of eight experienced practical trainers.

“We are emerging from the crisis stronger than before and are delighted about the high demand for our services and products throughout Lufthansa Technik Group. Our engine shops in Hamburg are also filling up again, and we need many highly qualified and motivated mechanics. The modern training centre offers the ideal conditions for bringing lateral entrants quickly and efficiently up to the high level of qualification that our customers expect from us,” says Harald Gloy, COO and Chief Human Resources Officer at Lufthansa Technik. “We are not only one of Hamburg’s largest employers but above all one of the most exciting. Anyone who works for us deals with high-tech and at the same time the scent of the wide world. And in the engine sector in particular, everyone can also contribute to making flying more sustainable.”

“Experience has shown us that on-the-job training in the workshop is time-consuming for everyone involved and affects the structured operational processes. That’s why we decided to set up our own qualification centre for the further qualification of people who already have a technical training. In this way, we are able to integrate our new colleagues into the workshops quickly and with the best possible preparation,” says Michael Kirstein, VP Operations Engine Services at Lufthansa Technik. “Together with Lufthansa Technical Training, we have planned the centre in such a way that it is optimally tailored to the needs of the qualification of the new employees. The working environment is bright and friendly and, above all, equipped with the latest tools and equipment so that everything can be practiced under real conditions. Our experts pass on their knowledge here in a targeted manner and provide optimum preparation for use on the customer’s engine.”

