Lufthansa Technik looks back on record year 2019

Lufthansa Technik AG continued on its growth path in the past financial

year and closed 2019 with record revenue and earnings. Revenue rose by 13

percent to EUR 6.9 billion. Earnings before interest and taxes (adjusted

EBIT) grew by around eleven percent to EUR 493 million. The extent of the

effects of the worldwide aviation crisis affecting Lufthansa Technik cannot

yet be concretely foreseen, but the impact is already massive.

Dr. Johannes Bussmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, said: “With the

outbreak of the corona crisis, nothing is the same as it was just a few

weeks ago. The maintenance industry is already suffering from a decline

in air traffic. The full extent will hit us with a delay, which means a

forecast is currently not possible, but the first impacts are massive. Everything

depends on the duration of the crisis and how our customers will recover

from it. We have prepared ourselves with a very comprehensive package of

measures – also, to be able to deliver at any time. Especially now, our

customers need a reliable technical partner.”

The year 2019 continued a phase of strong global growth. Over the past five

years, Lufthansa Technik AG’s revenue has grown by almost 60 percent. In

the last financial year alone, the company acquired 25 new customers and

signed 625 contracts with new business worth EUR 4.1bn. Compared to 2018,

investments increased by 28 percent from EUR 244 million to EUR 313 million.

On annual average, in 2019 Lufthansa Technik employed almost 26,000 people

worldwide.

The strategy of long-term partnerships with engine and component manufacturers

(Original Equipment Manufacturers) reached important milestones with the

start of operations at the two joint ventures XEOS (with GE Aviation) and

EME Aero (with MTU Aero Engines) in 2019. Lufthansa Technik also continued

to drive the digitalization of the industry with its AVIATAR platform: More

than 30 different modules are now offered to meet the various needs of airlines.

“In the past year, we successfully continued our growth path: More than

5,000 serviced aircraft from more than 850 customers speak for themselves,”

explained Johannes Bußmann. “Due to the international nature of our company,

we believe that we can cope with the effects of the crisis.”

It is not yet clear how quickly the industry will recover from the decline.

It was last forecasted to grow by an average of seven percent per year until

2029.

All figures in this press release apply to Lufthansa Technik AG and its

25 fully consolidated companies, including Lufthansa Industry Solutions

for the first time. This integration is also taken into account in the comparative

figures for 2018. The full annual report is available at www.lufthansa-technik.com/financials