Lufthansa Technik lands comprehensive contracts from Russian airlines Red Wings and SmartAvia

The Russian carrier Red Wings Airlines has contracted Lufthansa Technik to provide extensive support for its growing Airbus narrowbody fleet. Within the frame of a contract with another Russian airline, Lufthansa Technik will also provide technical services for the Boeing 737 fleet of SmartAvia.

Under a six-year contract with Red Wings Airlines, Lufthansa Technik supports the IAE V2500 and CFM56-5B engines of the carrier’s Airbus fleet with a full range of engine services including engine condition monitoring (ECM). For the duration of the contract, a shop visit is planned for each of the currently 24 engines. Lufthansa Technik will also maintain the landing gears of Red Wings’ fleet of currently eight Airbus A320s and four A321s on a fixed price basis over the next six years.

Lufthansa Technik already supports Red Wings Airlines with numerous other services, among them component support.

SmartAvia continues long-term cooperation

SmartAvia has signed a long-term agreement covering technical services for the carrier’s Boeing 737 fleet. Under the terms of the contract, Lufthansa Technik provides spare parts for the Boeing 737 NG aircraft of the carrier’s fleet.

The new contract provides Smartavia with guaranteed access to Lufthansa Technik’s component and spare parts pool. Lufthansa Technik’s support around the clock ensures that all aircraft spare parts can be supplied to the airline at short notice, reducing the time required to maintain the aircraft and therefore its ground time. Ultimately, this comprehensive support will allow Smartavia to increase its fleet renewal rate, to expand its route network and enhance the level of services provided to passengers.

With the new contract, the decade-long relationship of Smartavia and Lufthansa Technik continues to progress on a steep growth path.