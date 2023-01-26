Lufthansa Technik gets APU services contract for Air France’s Airbus A350 fleet

Six-year contract for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of HGT1700 auxiliary power units

Lufthansa Technik AG and Air France S.A. recently signed a long-term agreement for the technical support of auxiliary power units (APUs) of the French airline’s entire Airbus A350 fleet. Over the next six years, Lufthansa Technik will provide extensive MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) services for the Honeywell HGT1700 APUs at its Hamburg site.

Lufthansa Technik has long been certified by the manufacturer Honeywell as an official partner for MRO of the HGT1700 and as an official warranty station for this APU type. The services for Air France cover a large part of the service portfolio, such as tests, repairs and overhauls, replacement of line replaceable units and life-limited parts as well as AOG (Aircraft On Ground) support and engineering services. Both labour and materials are billed on a “not-to-exceed” model, allowing Air France to exercise full cost control over the agreed services at all times.

“Flying our A350s in the best operational conditions is a priority for the satisfaction of our passengers,” said Géry Mortreux, Executive Vice President Air France Industries. “We know that we can rely on Lufthansa Technik’s exclusive solution and expertise to support the HGT1700 APUs equipping the new Airbus wide-body aircraft. We have every confidence in their ability to deliver the high level of service we expect.”

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Air France and honoured to support the APUs of its most advanced long-haul fleet,” said Daniel Hepworth, Senior Director Corporate Sales Europe at Lufthansa Technik. “We continue to focus our service portfolio on the latest aircraft and engine types. Our APU shop is a world leader and already has a wealth of experience with the HGT1700. We really appreciate working with our partners at Air France. Together we will translate this accumulated expertise into the shortest possible turnaround times and best possible service levels for them, as we do for all our customers worldwide.”