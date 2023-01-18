Lufthansa Technik forms unprecedented Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem with the transfer of Swiss AviationSoftware

SWISS transferred its Swiss AviationSoftware subsidiary to Lufthansa Technik at the end of 2022. The action has been taken for strategic reasons: integrating Swiss AviationSoftware’s world-leading AMOS maintenance application into the Lufthansa Technik digital ecosystem will generate synergies throughout the Lufthansa Group and enable the further expansion and development of this still-autonomous Swiss company.

Lufthansa Technik creates a Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem by incorporating Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd. (Swiss-AS) to lead the digital transformation of the aviation industry in technical asset operation. Swiss-AS, the developer of the world-leading M&E/MRO software AMOS, is joining Lufthansa Technik Group. By bringing together AMOS with AVIATAR, the independent platform for Data & Analytics Solutions, and flydocs, the provider of Digital Records & Asset Solutions, under one roof, Lufthansa Technik can now offer unprecedented digital coverage of the tech-ops value stream: These three solutions are the pillars of the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem that will create additional value for customers using a customer-centric and collaborative approach.

The three entities remain independent but will enhance collaboration and join forces by connecting the dots between the modularly designed solutions. For the first time, there will be comprehensive data coverage along the entire value stream in technical operations. This data, combined with the digital know-how in all three independent solution providers as well as Lufthansa Technik’s engineering expertise will result in completely new offerings, accelerated digitalisation and added value for customers. As a result, the Ecosystem will reduce MRO costs, enhance process efficiency, increase operational stability and aircraft availability and also optimise asset values.

The Ecosystem has five principles that will benefit the customers: it is open to collaborating and linking with customers or external digital solutions, modular to make individual use of parts feasible and it is neutral, meaning, that a customer stays independent of OEMs and MROs. It is also secure, granting customers full control and ownership of their data. Last but not least, the Ecosystem will be seamless to ensure a consistent workflow and data access across solutions.

“We are happy to welcome our experienced and successful colleagues of Swiss-AS to the Lufthansa Technik Group. It makes us proud that the world’s leading M&E/MRO software AMOS becomes a core part of our strategic focus on digital solutions. From now on, AMOS together with AVIATAR and flydocs form the new Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem. By joining forces we are sending a clear signal that we are dedicated to driving digitalisation along the entire tech ops value stream for the benefit of and together with our customers,” says Dr William Willms, CFO of Lufthansa Technik.

“We are convinced that AMOS, as a centrepiece of the neutral and independent Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem, can expand its strengths even better together with Lufthansa Technik and its digital Tech Ops solutions. There is great potential for AMOS on its own, but even more so in combination with AVIATAR and flydocs, ” says Dr Claus Bauer, VP Technical Fleet Management of SWISS, the current shareholder of Swiss-AS.

“While AMOS is the core system in a technical operation’s IT solutions landscape, its unparalleled integration capability is the key to ensuring true end-to-end digitalisation across the full value chain. Although AMOS is capable of integrating with any other market player, we believe that a tight alignment with the other Tech Ops Ecosystem solutions enables us to digitalise our customers faster using industry data exchange standards, ” says FabianoFaccoli, CEO of Swiss-AS.

In order to push the Digital Tech Ops Ecosystem, Lufthansa Group has decided to bundle all related activities under one organisational roof. For this purpose, Lufthansa Technik has purchased 100% of Swiss-AS shares from Swiss International Air Lines. Flydocs and AVIATAR are already part of Lufthansa Technik Group.

Swiss AviationSoftware has been an autonomous SWISS subsidiary since 2004. With its AMOS application, the company is a world leader in providing MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) software solutions and serves more than 200 international customers, largely reputed airlines and MRO service providers. Swiss-AS employs over 270 personnel at its Allschwil headquarters near Basel (Switzerland) and its branch offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Miami.