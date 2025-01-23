Lufthansa Technik expands partnership with LOT Polish Airlines for LEAP engine services

Lufthansa Technik and LOT Polish Airlines have deepened their collaboration in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. LOT has entrusted Lufthansa Technik with its first batch of CFM International LEAP-1B engine services for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The first engine was inducted at XEOS, a Lufthansa Technik and GE Aerospace joint venture near Wroc?aw, Poland, marking the facility’s first LEAP engine service. A second engine was simultaneously inducted at Lufthansa Technik’s Hamburg shop.

This milestone follows LOT’s satisfaction with Lufthansa Technik’s prior services for its older-generation CFM engines and reflects the latter’s growing LEAP engine capabilities. XEOS recently gained certification for LEAP engines, complementing Hamburg’s existing operations.

The partnership has been expanding over the past year, including MRO work on LOT’s Boeing 787s and CFM56-7B engines used on 737NGs. These developments reinforce Lufthansa Technik’s position as a trusted partner for advanced engine servicing.