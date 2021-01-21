Lufthansa Technik AVIATAR platform optimises maintenance operations at United Airlines

Over 600 aircraft to enter the platform

Joint development on digital solutions for Boeing 737 fleet

Lufthansa Technik AG is proud to welcome United Airlines as the newest user of its AVIATAR platform. The airline signed a contract in late 2020 for digital support through AVIATAR for its Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 fleet, with plans to work with Lufthansa Technik to develop new predictive maintenance solutions for its Boeing 737 fleet.

Combining the strengths of the world’s third-largest Boeing 737 fleet operator, engineering know-how and data expertise will lead to unique predictive maintenance solutions for United’s different fleet types.

United has already begun integrating AVIATAR into its existing processes and training procedures.

“By leveraging AVIATAR’s digital platform, our tech-ops professionals can access data, insights and recommendations that help us optimize our operations and reduce flight delays or cancellations caused by maintenance issues,” said Kurt Carpenter, United Vice President of Technical Operations Planning and Strategy. “We are excited to collaborate with Lufthansa Technik on this innovative digital maintenance solution which represents the future of aircraft maintenance program management.”

“Innovative digital solutions are a cornerstone of our corporate strategy and joining forces with United Airlines as a leading global airline is a strong signal for the aviation market,” said Johannes Bussmann, CEO of Lufthansa Technik. “Together with United Airlines we will further improve digital TechOps on a large scale and look forward to jointly creating new use cases for advanced digital technologies.”

Launched in 2017, AVIATAR is the independent platform for digital products and services developed by Lufthansa Technik. The platform offers its users digital products ranging from predictive maintenance to fulfilment and automated solutions. AVIATAR combines fleet management solutions, data science and engineering expertise to provide a comprehensive range of integrated digital services and products for airlines, MRO companies, OEMs and lessors that seamlessly integrate with physical fulfilment in TechOps and beyond.