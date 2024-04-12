Lufthansa Technik and Frontier Airlines deepen partnership for maintenance services

Lufthansa Technik and Frontier Airlines have strengthened their collaboration with a new five-year contract, where Lufthansa Technik will provide base maintenance services for Frontier Airlines’ Airbus A320 aircraft family. Additionally, the partnership includes digital aircraft diagnostic services through the AVIATAR platform.

The agreement encompasses approximately 300 maintenance events scheduled for Frontier Airlines in Puerto Rico over the next five years. This extends from a previous one-year cooperation, focusing on base maintenance services on a single line at Lufthansa Technik’s base maintenance site in the Americas. Lufthansa Technik has also been supplying the US airline with components services for several years.

Two base maintenance lines are reserved in Puerto Rico at Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico (LTPR), which specialises in MRO services for the Airbus A320 aircraft family. Situated strategically in the Caribbean at Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla, the facility caters to customers from North, Central, and South America. With a vast area of 215,000 square feet and a team of over 400 highly qualified professionals, LTPR ensures high-quality maintenance solutions.

Jeffrey Moore, Vice President Technical Operations at Frontier Airlines, expressed satisfaction with the expanded partnership, highlighting Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico’s base maintenance, components support, and AVIATAR platform. He emphasised their commitment to quality and efficiency in maintenance programs.

Joerg Speri, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Puerto Rico, affirmed their dedication to excellence, quality, and safety in all projects. He plans to integrate additional services for Frontier Airlines, such as component support, and introduce new digital solutions.

Frontier Airlines has also committed to utilising AVIATAR for digital fleet support under a long-term agreement. This will provide access to a range of digital products, including predictive health analytics and condition monitoring. AVIATAR’s capabilities anticipate issues, minimise downtime, and offer proactive recommendations, thus reducing maintenance costs and operational incidents.