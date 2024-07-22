Lufthansa Technik and Boeing partner for 787 Dreamliner cabin modifications

Boeing and Lufthansa Technik have signed a license agreement to designate Lufthansa Technik as the first Boeing-licensed Service Center (BLSC) for cabin modifications on 787 Dreamliner aeroplanes.

This collaboration aims to increase market capacity and provide more options for 787 interior modifications, starting in 2025. Lufthansa Technik will perform interior modifications on the 787 as a licenced external maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service provider.

As a BLSC, Lufthansa Technik will design new cabin interiors, provide engineering services, and manage integration and certification of modification projects. These modifications will be carried out at Lufthansa Technik’s global network of facilities.

This partnership leverages Lufthansa Technik’s extensive MRO experience and familiarity with the 787 platform, offering operators and lessors additional capacity and choice for cabin modifications.

Doug Backhus, VP of Boeing Cabins, Modifications and Maintenance, said: “Customers will benefit from Lufthansa Technik’s decades of MRO experience and familiarity with the 787 platform.” Harald Gloy, COO of Lufthansa Technik, stated: “This endorsement from Boeing underscores our outstanding cabin modification services, allowing us to contribute our expertise and create additional market capacity.”

This agreement follows Lufthansa Technik’s completion of the first base maintenance event on a 787 Dreamliner in Malta earlier this year, further solidifying their role in maintaining and modifying the 787 fleet.