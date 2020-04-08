Lufthansa Technik agrees on short-time working

Lufthansa Technik AG has reached an agreement with the bodies of co-determination

and its operating partners to introduce short-time working. This applies

to all German sites and companies with the exception of Lufthansa Technik

AERO Alzey (LTAA) and Lufthansa Bombardier Aviation Services (LBAS). The

agreement thus applies to around 12,000 employees and will initially run

until 31 August 2020.

The scope of short-time working for employees is determined in relation

to the loss of working hours and in consultation with the co-determination

bodies responsible for the respective area. The loss of working hours and

thus short-time working can amount to up to 100 percent. In order to keep

the financial impact on employees as low as possible, Lufthansa Technik

will initially top up the short-time working allowance paid by the Federal

Employment Agency to 90 percent of the net salary lost through short-time

working. This regulation applies to both tariff and non-tariff staff.

Managerial staff will also be put on short-time work due to the extensive

reduction in workload. Lufthansa Technik AG will top up their short-time

working allowance to 80 percent of their net salary. These employees had

already voluntarily waived part of their salary. Wherever possible in the

respective countries, more than 30 international subsidiaries and affiliates

of the Lufthansa Technik Group will seek similar arrangements.

Lufthansa Technik’s availability to its international customers at all times,

even during the crisis, will not be affected by the short-time working.

In cases where the usual contacts in sales and production are not available

due to these measures, Lufthansa Technik customers can now turn to the central

contact addresses and phone numbers on the website www.lufthansa-technik.com/availability.